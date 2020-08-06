The Kansas Highway Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were working Thursday morning on a fatality head on accident between a semi and a passenger car.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, the semi had been southbound from 278th road and the passenger car had been northbound when the passenger car crossed the center line striking the semi. The passenger of the car was ejected and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Two occupants of the semi were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. US Hwy 75 has been closed since early morning hours Thursday morning between 286th and 254th roads. The highway is expect to re-open soon.
