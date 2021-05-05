The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha as its member of the month for May.
Member of Month honors are voted on by the Chamber members and the FBC was nominated for several reasons - it's outreach to the community, rising above COVID and continuing to provide services through an online platform and much more. In addition, FBC "egged" everyone in Hiawatha by leaving surprise cartons of Easter eggs on everyone's porch last month.
"First Baptist Church filled and delivered Easter eggs to houses throughout Hiawatha. Residents enjoyed the surprise, the community involvement, and the goodies inside!" was one of the nomination comments.
The First Baptist Church is located at 210 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha with Pastor Blake Wyatt as lead pastor. FBC offers other services including youth services and an afterschool program for kids on Wednesdays and houses the North Brown County Food Pantry.
The Sunday morning experience is at 10 a.m. in-person or online through Facebook and Youtube.
For more information about the church go to the website at www.fbchiawatha.org or find them on Facebook.
