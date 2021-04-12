Families may be eligible for a special program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that offers funeral assistance to families that have experienced the death of a loved one due to COVID-19.
Financial assistance of up to $9,000 for certain expenses that families have incurred as they laid a loved one to rest (e.g., funeral and memorial services and burial and cremation).
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home said the financial assistance covers eligible expenses for the services already paid for when a loved one died. And, as our community becomes safer, your family may choose to plan a memorial service in your loved one’s honor that includes all of your family and friends – something that many families are finding to be a meaningful experience. Those expenses may also be covered.
The FEMA website has complete information about eligibility requirements, documentation that will be required to provide as part of your application (e.g., a copy of your loved one’s death certificate and proof of funeral expenses incurred), and how to start the application process. Visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.