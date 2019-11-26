Hiawatha High School’s Nathan Wright hosted a corn picking event at the Brown County Ag Museum for part of his FFFA Supervised Agricultural Experience Project last Sunday, and the event was well-received by local farmers and community members.
Wright estimated a turnout of around 50 who came to take part in the event and watching the old machinery in action. Visitors witnessed antique equipment like an Allis Chalmers WD-45, a Case corn chopper/picker, and a Massey Harris self-propelled picker, among others, harvest and haul the corn. The Ag Museum’s trolley was even towed next to the field so onlookers could get a close view of the equipment in action.
Wright said that although the group had “some blown out tires and welded up bevel gears to contend with, it was really a lot of fun,” and that he already has some ideas to make next year’s event even better.
Wright gave special thanks to Brett Dallman of Holton, Calvin Bohnert of Jewell, Junior Vandergiesen of Smith Center and his uncle Gerald Wright of Newton for bringing equipment and supplies to help out with the day’s activities.
At the end of the day, Wright was able to present a check of $2,115.08 to Gary Scherer and Larry Day of the Brown County Ag Museum.
Wright said he especially enjoyed the history of the day, saying, “All four of my great-grandfathers were Brown County farmers, and it’s pretty cool that we can take these old machines and harvest corn just like they used to do it.”
