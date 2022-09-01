Wildlife and Parks

The 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunity awaits at more than 90 locations managed specifically for dove hunting by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). See https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Migratory-Birds/Dove2 for a complete list of publicly-accessible dove fields open this season.

Though drought events earlier in the year have had a significant effect on spring plantings across the state, KDWP’s public land managers have once again gone above and beyond to provide optimum wildlife habitat for public enjoyment, to include crops of sunflowers, milo and wheat stubble that are sure to attract good numbers of fast-flying quarry.

