The Brown County Clerk’s Office announced the final filings for the 2020 local elections on Monday after the noon filing deadline.
Dawn Boyles, assist. county clerk, said that the deadline for all state candidates is June 15. She reminded that all city positions are "non-partisan" - the candidate does not declare a party affiliation and so those positions do not require a primary election no matter how many candidates file. All city positions will be voted on in November in the General Election.
All other positions such as township and county - if they have at least two in the same party that have filed, then those will be decided upon in the August primary election, set for Aug. 4.
The deadline to register to vote is July 14, however a person cannot change party affiliation and still vote in this election, Boyles said.
Early voting will begin in July with dates as follows:
* July 15: 9-11 a.m. at Maple Grove in Hiawatha
* July 16: 9-11:30 a.m. at Morrill Community Center and 1-3:30 p.m. at Everest Northfield Community Center.
* July 17: Early voting begins at 9 a.m. at the Brown County Clerk's office.
County and Judicial Filings (Primary and General)
* District Judge District 22, Div 2 (4 year term) - incumbent John Weingart (R) has refiled and is running unopposed.
* District 2 Brown County Commission (4-year term) - Lamar Shoemaker (R) has filed for the position currently held by Keith Olsen, who did not refile.
* District 3 Brown County Commission (4-year term) - Dwight A Kruse (R) has filed for re-election and is being challenged by William Pollock (R).
* Brown County Clerk (4-year term): Dawn Boyles (R) has filed for the position currently held by Melissa Gormley, who initially filed for re-election, but withdrew. Boyles is running unopposed.
* Brown County Treasurer (4-year term): Betty (BJ) Spiker (R) and Ann Olson (R) have filed for the position currently held by Cheryl Lippold, who did not file for re-election.
* Brown County Register of Deeds (4-year term): Nellie Brockhoff (R) filed for re-election and is running unopposed.
* Brown County Attorney (4-year term): Kevin Hill (R) has filed for re-election and is running unopposed.
* Brown County Sheriff (4-year term): John D. Merchant Sr. (R) has filed for re-election and is being challenged by Dennis Entrikin (R).
Hiawatha City Filings (General Election)
* Commissioner of Police (4-year term): Dustin Williams has filed for re-election and is being challenged by L. Evans Woehlecke.
* Commissioner of Streets and Parks (4-year term): Becky Shamburg has filed for re-election and is being challenged by Paul Mendez and Nicholas Blevins.
* Commissioner of Utilities (4-year term): Toni J. Hull has filed for re-election and is being challenged by Brian Shefferd.
Other Filings
* Fairview City Council: Mayor Art Vonderschmidt has filed for re-election and City Council member Doug Bletscher has filed for re-election. The position of John Armstrong's city council position is up for election, but no one has filed.
* Irvin Township: Curtis Blevins (D) has filed for re-election as trustee. Also up for vote is the position of treasurer, currently held by JoLynn Siebenmorgen, who has not filed.
* Padonia Township: Bradley Swearingen (R) has filed for re-election as trustee. Also up for election is the position of treasurer, currently held by Jeffrey Gormley, who has not filed for re-election.
* Hamlin Township: Victor Menold (R) has filed for re-election as trustee and Joseph Noll (R) has filed for re-election as treasurer.
* Morrill Township: Ryan Menold (R) has filed for re-election as trustee and Brent Wikle (R) has filed for re-election as treasurer.
* Walnut Township: Zon Middendorf (R) has filed for re-election as trustee and Brett Trentman (R) has filed for re-election as treasurer.
* Hiawatha Township: David Pfister (R) has filed for re-election as trustee and is being challenged by Michael Patton (R) and John D. Merchant Jr. (R). Larry Weast has filed for re-election as treasurer.
* Robinson Township: Allen Torkelson (R) has filed for re-election as trustee. Bryce Tryon (R) has filed for re-election as treasurer.
* Washington Township: Laurence Berger (R) has filed for re-election as trustee and Joe Bunck (R) has filed for re-election as treasurer.
* Mission Township: The position of trustee, currently held by Jerry Gifford, is up for election - Gifford did not refile. Rodney Rice (R) has filed for re-election as treasurer.
* Powhattan Township: Frank Mueseler (R) has filed for re-election as trustee and Ronald Rettele has filed for re-election as treasurer.
There are also several precinct committee positions up for election.
