Noon on Monday, June 3 was the deadline to file for any city or school board position within Brown County, which will be voted on this fall.
Due to the number of candidates running, a primary will be scheduled in Horton on Tuesday, Aug. 6 for the Commissioner of Parks and Recreation. Voter registration deadline will be July 16. Early voting will begin in the County Clerk’s office on July 23 during regular business hours.
General Election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Current filings in the county clerk’s office include:
Hiawatha USD 415 School
Jeffrey Brockhoff has filed for re-election to USD 415 Position No. 1.
Thomas E. Simmer has filed for re-election to USD 415 Position No. 2.
Amy J. Kopp has filed for re-election to USD 415 Position No. 7.
Ian Schuetz has filed for re-election to USD 415 School Board Position No. 3.
Horton City
Glen Obbards has filed the City of Horton Parks & Recreation Commissioner. The position is currently held by Bobby Bacon, who has filed for re-election. Bacon was appointed July 2, 2018, to fulfill the unexpired term of Jeremy Forkenbrock. Richard J. Lovelady has also filed for City of Horton Parks and Recreation Commissioner.
James D. Stuart has also filed for Horton City Commissioner of Parks & Recreation.
Matthew W. Howell filed for City of Horton Police Commissioner. The seat is currently held by Rex West, who has filed for re-election.
Horton Mayor Bryan Stirton has filed for re-election to this position.
Horton USD 430 School
Laurence Berger has filed for USD 430 Position No. 3, which he currently holds. Carrie Miller has filed to run against Berger for this position. Gary Miller Jr. also has filed for the position held by Berger.
Susanna Cooper has filed for USD 430 School Board Position No. 7, currently held by Jason Smith.
Jason Selland has filed for re-election to USD 430 School Board Position No. 2.
April C. Keo has filed for USD 430 Position No. 1, currently held by Richard Lovelady.
Rex Lockwood has filed for USD 430 School Board Position No. 7. The position is currently held by Jason M. Smith.
