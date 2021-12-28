The ongoing saga of the Hiawatha Fire Department Chief has taken its next step, as the Hiawatha City Commission voted - at the recommendation of department members - to install Patrick Sheldon as the new Fire Chief.
The move comes after Ryan Shockley was removed from the position just over two years ago, which was followed by the commission selecting Gene Atland for the position without a recommendation from the department, who was then removed at the last commission meeting.
In other business:
* The commission voted to approve Jim Ewing to fill a vacant term on the Library Board, as well as to approve the renewal of the drinking establishment license for Red’s Alehouse and the cereal malt beverage sales license for Pizza Hut.
* Also approved as Ordinance 2105, an annual appropriation ordinance to allow for bills to be paid, Resolution 2021-07, which is an agreement with the Kansas Attorney General in relation to the Kansas Fights Addition Act, as well as authorizing the City Administrator to sign and submit opioid settlement participation forms, Resolution 2021-08, an annual audit requirement, and Resolution 2021-09, which deems the garage at 308 S 10th Street as an immediate hazard requiring immediate action. Resolution 2021-10 was tabled, which would address derelict and nuisance vehicles at 108 E Miami Street, to give commission members time to contact the business owner.
* City Administrator Mike Nichols shared that the fire department had been contacted by Brown County Emergency Management to ask about entering into a mutual aid agreement with the State of Kansas. No decision has been made, but Nichols said it would come up again if the commission would like to look into the concept.
* There was also some discussion of the property at 400 Pottawatomie Street. Nichols said the property, which some individuals had spoken to the commission about saving as a historical church, is in line to be taken down, as no further contact has been made about plans to save it. Police Chief John Defore stated that the owner of the property would be willing to give it away, said there has been no contact there either, and the decision was made to make no decisions at this time, leaving the property up for demolition in the near future.
* The commission also approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility account refunds in the amount of $174.32, and a payment to Gilmore Bell for professional services for the GO Sales Tax Bond series 2021 in the amount of $25,200.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.