The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening for the first time in 2020, and Joe Nigus from the Fire Department was present to request an update on the status of former Hiawatha Fire Department Chief Ryan Shockley.
Mayor Collins thanked Nigus for coming, but said that the commission has not held a work session to discuss the issue, so there are no updates at this time.
Shockley was released from his position as Fire Chief in November without warning and Gene Atland was named as interim chief. The city's only statement concerning Shockley's departure was that they wanted a new direction for the position.
The commission was given a monthly update by Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO John Broberg. The hospital CEO said that the hospital board had approved $100,000, mostly in staff hours, to be directed toward critical issues as determined by the Community Needs Assessment. The board also approved $310,000 for the purchase of capital equipment.
Broberg also addressed the hospital’s financials, saying that according to the 11-month numbers available for 2019, are up 17 percent in revenue, including 34 percent in November over last year’s numbers, and also said that good attendance and $12,000 in donations at the New Year’s Eve party, before expenses, which will go toward the purchase of a call light system at the hospital. Broberg said he had spoken to Atchison hospital leadership about the purchase of the Horton Hospital, discussing the potential of working together on healthcare in Horton in the future should the purchase go through.
In other business:
* The commission voted the table a request from Merle Whiteside for a resolution of support to present to the United States government to enact a legal holiday for Native American Indians. The group decided to push the issue to a future date until Whiteside is present or more information is available. Also approved was a request to move the Jan. 20 meeting to Tuesday the 21st due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as a motion to appoint Water Superintendent Brad Scott as voting delegate to represent the City of Hiawatha at the Kansas Rural Water Association.
* The commission approved a request to seek bids for four desktop computers, with three set for the Law Enforcement Center and one for City Hall. The Commission voted to approve three individual days off as door prizes for the city holiday party, and Mayor Collins made a motion to increase this year’s donation to the After Prom Committee to three Splash Passes.
* The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation of $7,513.81, a payment to gWorks of $87,554.25, payments to the Kansas State Treasurer of $58,418.75 and $65,922.39, a payment to KMIT for $20,381.00 for worker’s compensation premiums, and a payment to Glacial Hills Resource Conservation & Development Region Inc. of $3,300.
