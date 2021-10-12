The Hiawatha Fire Department and other emergency personnel responded to a report of smoke at the Hiawatha Middle School Monday night.
This came after the department responded to a downed power line south of town that caused a widespread power outage and brown out. According to HFD Chief Gene Atland, the power line sparked a little, but they got it shut down right before the call came of smoke at HMS around 7 p.m.
Atland said firefighters located the cause of the smoke quickly to a burned up HVAC motor blower, which potentially caught fire due to the electrical brown out.
Atland said there was no damage and the smoke cleared quickly. School officials reported classes resumed as normal on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.