The Hiawatha Fire Department was able to contain a hay fire and save a barn Wednesday evening.
Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon said the department responded to a call of a barn on fire at 5:56 p.m. at 308 N. 12th St.
He said upon arrival, crews found heavy amounts of smoke coming from the barn.
"The initial fire was knocked down and contained to a hay pile in the barn within 20 minutes," Sheldon said. "Crews went to work to remove the hay so no further damage to the barn accorded."
Sheldon said the barn sustained minimal smoke and fire damage and crews were completed and left the scene shortly before 8 p.m.
Sheldon extended a thank you to Robinson Fire Department, Squad 48, Brown County Sheriff's Office, Town and Country EMS and the Hiawatha Police Department for assisting.
