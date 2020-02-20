Further talks of a potential Fire District in Brown County were held at Monday evening’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission.
Members of the Hiawatha Fire Department were present at the meeting, and brought several logistical questions to the commission.
After meeting with member’s of Wathena’s Fire District, which has been in force since 1975, the group returned to seek out specific parameters should they decide to move forward.
The department’s main concerns centered around ownership of fire department property. Currently operating under the umbrella of the city, the fire department’s vehicles, facilities and gear are owned by the City of Hiawatha, and questions of the future status of that ownership were brought to the commission.
After some discussion, the commission stated their desire to sign over the department’s equipment and most of the fire trucks. There was more discussion about one truck that is not completely paid for, as well as the facilities.
With approximately $91,000 left on the truck’s loan, the likeliest solution seemed to be a lease agreement with the potential Fire District, with lease payments equal to the loan payments, and ownership set to transfer at the completion of the loan.
As for the building itself, there were varying opinions on whether the property should be written as a low-cost lease or signed over, but after much discussion, it seemed that due to no interest in maintaining the facility, ownership would likely be given to the new Fire District.
