Members of the Hiawatha Fire Department approached the Brown County Commission Monday morning about forming a fire district within the county.
The regular weekly meeting was closed to the public, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but was shown via Facebook live. Guests were able to call in or join the meeting via Zoom conference.
Representing the Hiawatha Fire Department was member Corey Lay, who talked to the commissioners about forming a fire district. This idea first came to the Hiawatha City Commission a couple of months ago, as the Hiawatha Fire Department approached the city about joining with Hiawatha and Padonia Townships – areas that the HFD already covers for fire calls - to form a fire district, with a proposed start date of January 2021.
The change from a fire department to a fire district would move the groups funding and governance out from under the city’s scope and funding would occur through taxes collected within the district.
Earlier this year, members of the HFD approached the city commission after first meeting with members of the Wathena Fire District to get some information on logistics and set out parameters should a district be formed.
Among some of the department’s main concerns centered around ownership of fire department property. Currently operating under the umbrella of the city, the fire department’s vehicles, facilities and gear are owned by the City of Hiawatha, and questions of the future status of that ownership were brought to the commission. The Hiawatha City Commission was in favor of the fire district, and commissioners said the department's equipment and most of the fire trucks would be signed over to the district if it was formed. The commission agreed that the building could also be signed over to the Fire District, as the city had no interest in maintaining the facility.
One truck still has $91,000 left on a loan and City Administrator Mike Nichols said that bonds securing the loan would need to be paid, as the bond specifies the use of the truck for a city fire department. City Attorney Andy Delaney recommended the matter of the fire truck be tabled until after the fire department requested a petition from the Brown County Commission to start a fire district.
Lay told the commissioners that the department members had spoken to area land owners about the possibility of forming a fire district and was met with a favorable response. At Monday's meeting, county commissioners seemed in favor of starting a fire district, but wanted a little more information from other fire departments in the county – such as Robinson, Everest, Powhattan and Fairview – to see if there was interest. County Attorney Kevin Hill advised that the state statute allows for a district to include a city of the second class if the entire county or majority is included in the proposed fire district.
If the majority of the county does not want a district, then the county can establish a fire district not including the city of Hiawatha that the City can later petition to be included in, Hill added.
After discussion with the commissioners, Hill advised Lay that the petition that would be filed to establish the district would need to be signed by owners of 60 percent of the land that would be within the proposed district.
Hill said a petition is one nice way of hearing from the people who will be taxes for these services through a fire district.
