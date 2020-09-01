The State Fire Marshal is investigating a garage fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Hiawatha.
Hiawatha Fire Chief Gene Atland said the fire call came around 4 a.m. at 112 Kickapoo St., of a single-car garage on fire. He said someone driving by reported the fire.
When fire fighters arrived the garage was totally engulfed and mostly down on the ground from the blaze. He said the garage is a total loss. There was not a vehicle or any occupants inside at the time of the fire.
Atland said firefighters were on the scene about an hour and the Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating a possible cause.
