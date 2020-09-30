Governor Laura Kelly officially proclaimed Oct. 4-10, 2020, as Fire Prevention Week in Kansas.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM), Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), and Safe Kids Kansas are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The campaign is, Oct. 4-10, and works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
In 2019, 73 people were injured, and one person died from cooking-related residential structure fires in Kansas. Cooking fires resulted in an average $14,000 loss caused by the damage.
Cooking is the number one cause of residential structure fires. Cooking-related fires occur in apartments or houses 84 percent of the time, and on average, 2,000 residential structure fires are caused by cooking each year in Kansas.
“Cooking fires can be prevented,” Doug Jorgensen, State Fire Marshal, said. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. We have seen many homes damaged and Kansans injured by fires that could have easily been prevented.
Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.
We encourage all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.
“With more children at home alone during the school day due to COVID-19, consider having meals and snacks prepared that don’t require use of ovens, stove-tops or microwaves,” Cherie Sage of Safe Kids Kansas said. “Scald and contact burns from hot foods and beverages can cause serious injuries.”
There are simple safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire.
Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
To learn more about this year’s national Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.
