Fireworks was the culprit in a mid-afternoon blaze to the east of the Aquatic Park in Hiawatha Tuesday afternoon.
Hiawatha Fire Chief Gene Atland said a person from the Aquatic Park area shot off a fireworks around 3:30 p.m., and it ignited a grassy area in a prairie-habitat area owned by the city just to the east.
"There was some real heavy smoke - a lot more smoke than there was fire," Atland said. "This was because most of the grass was pretty green."
Luckily, due to the green grass, the fire didn't spread quickly or cause too much damage and firefighters with the Hiawatha Fire Department were on the scene about 15 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.