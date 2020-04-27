Saturday's Cruise Night in Hiawatha brought more action than local residents have seen downtown in a long time!
Oregon and First streets were packed with cars and trucks of all kinds and all years, with even a motorcycle or two thrown in. Local residents honked at other cars, or some residents sitting around the courthouse and on their porches of houses along the main drag. Everyone was all smiles and after a month of social distancing and a stay at home order, Hiawathans were ready to share the love!
Organizers Steve Winters and Ryan Meininger said the event was great and they hope to plan another. They thanked the community members, along with other volunteers, who made it possible - including Angela Entrikin and her family for manning the food collection site at a drive-thru stop in the Carpet Plus parking lot.
Meininger said two truck loads of food were collected in a little more than an hour from the people cruising by for the North Brown County Food Pantry.
Local residents shared lots of videos, photos and positive comments about cruise night via social media.
"Such a super fun Saturday cruise night!," said Kelle Meininger. "I'm amazed at all the participation and overwhelmed, but not at all surprised, by our community's generosity for the food pantry."
The Meiningers and Winter also thanked KNZA for playing cruising tunes from 6-8 p.m. on 103.9. This is aired through KNZA's other community stations as well, as other communities have been enjoying cruise nights during the social distancing reaction to the COVID-19.
The cruise night was fun for all ages, as one comment stated: "The 'elderly' even enjoyed it. What a great night, especially with the gorgeous rainbow sent by God looking down on us." Jeanette Ward
"What a FUN NIGHT!!" said Jan Rankin. "I think it did every one a world of good to get out in the fresh air and see lots of smiling faces."
"Proud of this community spirit," added Bob Sines, who had his 1950s Willeys Army Jeep out for the cruise event.
Winter and Meininger said they want to plan another event and urged the community to watch for upcoming announcements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.