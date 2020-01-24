The Medical Wellness Center of Hiawatha-Nachtigal in Hiawatha is planning the 2020 First Friday Lunch series.
This series is on the First Friday of each month and features a free lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by a featured speaker at noon at the Medical Wellness Center, 700 Oregon. The public is invited at no cost.
The First Friday Lunch series kicked off Jan. 3 with Hospital Program Updates by John Broberg, CEO of Hiawatha Community Hospital.
The 2020 calendar includes:
Feb. 7 ~ Abby Smith and Susanna Cooper with NEK Home Health and Hospice on hospice care
March 6 ~ Chief John Defore and Cpt. Dennis Entrikin with Hiawatha Police Department on “Active Shooter.”
April 3 ~ Shirley Hansen, nail technician with Bling on the Nails about “Foot Care”
May 1 ~ Tracy O’Brien with Falls City Fitness Center on “Skin Care”
June 5 ~ Sheriff John Merchant will talk about “Public Safety and Scams”
Aug. 7 ~ Johanna Schrader, Hiawatha Community Hospital will have a presentation on “Nutrition.”
Sept. 4 ~ Amy Horner, PA-C, with Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center, will talk on “Advances in Dermatology”
Oct. 2 ~ Adam Jahnel and Hailey Jahnel will talk about Physical Therapy
Nov. 6 ~ Dr. Daniel Samani, MD, PC will discuss orthopedic care of the shoulder
Dec. 4 ~ DeAnn Hinkle, LIA and Aflac District Sales Coordinator will talk on “Insurance Insights.”
In addition, the Wellness Center sponsors events at the Netawaka Fitness Center, including Wednesday Wisdom in Netawaka as follows:
February ~ Katie Thompson, OT Rehab Visions — Intro to the Sensory
March ~ Dave Nachtigal, PT RCP Medical Wellness Center — Changes in Medical Wellness
April ~ Tim Morse, Jackson County Sheriff on “Scams”
May ~ Alzheimer’s Association, Hayley Young, Outreach Specialist on “Dementia and Driving”
June ~ Sunflower-Kisha Patterson, APRN on “Mental Health”
July ~ Bling on the Nails, Shirley Hansen, Nail Tech on “Foot and Nail Care”
August ~ Angela Compton, PTA Rehab Visons “Geriatric Wellness”
September ~ Mallory Henry, CMT CBE Doula “Benefits of Medical Massage”
October ~ Dr. Brian Cobb, OBGYN on “Women’s Health”
November ~ Katie Morris, RRT Personal Care, Inc. on “The Link: Respiratory and Personal Health”
December ~ Suzette McCord-Rogers, Jackson County Historical Society on the History of Jackson County
