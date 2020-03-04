The First Friday Lunch series continues at the Medical Center in Hiawatha this week.
The First Friday includes a free lunch that starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Medical Center, 700 Oregon St., followed by a speaker at noon. This week's speakers are Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore and Cpt. Dennis Entrikin on "Active Shooter."
This program is free to the public.
Last month's First Friday speaker was Abby Smith, RN and Susanna Cooper, RN from NEK Home Health and Hospice, which has been serving Northeast Kansas since 1975. Hospice services started in 1995 as the first hospice agency to serve the area.
Home Health Services can qualify for Medicare benefit and most private insurances, depending upon eligibility. Patients are under the care of a physician and examples of patients can include those who had join replacements, complicated wound care, frequent falls, recent hospitalization, strokes or more. A variety of services, including physical, occupational, speech and respiratory therapy can be received.
Other services include help from a social worker and a certified nurses aide.
NEK Hospice is a non-profit service that provides 24 hour on call services with a 1 hour response time. Hospice is a program of care and support to the terminally ill and their loved ones that involve a specially trained team of professionals and caregivers to provide physical, emotional, social and spiritual care - typically in the home. Family and caregivers also receive support.
For more information contact NEK Home Health and Hospice at 742-1966; address 907 S. Second; website nekmulticounty.org or find on Facebook @nekhomehealthandhospice.
