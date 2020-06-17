The first group of winners have been announced for the Hiawatha Shop Local campaign.
Two local organizations and a business are sponsoring a “Together We Are Hiawatha” Shop Local program that kicked off the first week of June to help local businesses.
The initiative is sponsored by the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Heartland Realty.
The campaign is geared to encourage consumers to purchase goods and services from local businesses. This special summer event will run from June 1 to July 27 with a drawing every two weeks.
During this time frame customers who buy at participating businesses will receive a ticket for every $10 spent. Every two weeks, tickets will be collected from participating businesses and four winning tickets will be drawn, each for a prize of $250 in Chamber Bucks. For this special event, Chamber Bucks may be used at any business in Hiawatha.
Any person who enters a participating #TogetherWeAreHiawatha/Shop Local business is eligible for one free ticket per day. In addition, a ticket will be given for every $10 spent in the business (excluding sales tax). The total can be rounded up to the nearest $10. For example, a purchase over $15 can be rounded up to $20, so the customer receives 2 tickets.
Drawings will be held the 15th and 29th of June and the 13th and 27th of July.
The first round of winners were Erin Hughes, Cathy Scholl, Dustin Curtis and Joy Knudson.
Even if shoppers did not win the first round, they are encouraged to hold on to the tickets - shop more and get additional tickets - and all are eligible for the next drawing.
Winning ticket numbers will be available on the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau and Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development Facebook pages, announced on KNZA, and posted at the HCVB office (801 Oregon St.) and available by calling the HCVB office at 742-7136.
The ticket holder has 24 hours to present the winning ticket to the HCVB. If a winning ticket is not claimed within 24 hours, a new number will be drawn every 24 hours until all prizes have been claimed.
The winning tickets must come from four different businesses. Prizes will be Chamber Bucks, which are good for one year from the date on the checks.
Participating businesses are: Beaux Cheveux, Bling on the Nails, Branded Beauty, Cindy’s Hair Chair, Deb’s Images, Haw’s Ink, Hiawatha Tire and Lube, Hometown Furniture, I Do Hair, JJ’s Salon, Jr’s Place, Just for You Jewelry & Gifts, Kooser’s General Store, Lottie’s Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Mane Street Salon, McDonalds, Pizza Hut, Rogue Nutrition, Sarah Kathryn’s, Shear Magic, Sonic, Subway, The shirt Shack, Tres Soles, Wright’s Eclectibles.
"Don't forget to shop participating businesses and don't be afraid to ask for your tickets - sometimes businesses get busy and forget to hand them out," said HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.