The first Juneteenth celebration and commemoration in Hiawatha is one for the books and organizers count it as a success.
Leah McPeak with Brown County United, who helped organize the event Monday evening on the courthouse lawn, said it was an enjoyable evening for the several people who attended.
McPeak said Pastor James Callaway, interim at the First Baptist Church, read the Emancipation Proclamation and the group enjoyed singing along to music by Greg Bryant, Shayna Leahy, Nancy Kihm Jackson and Carrie Hasty Potter.
"Many thanks to Pastor Callaway for teaching us the importance of standing for the Black National Anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing," she said. "Pink lemonade and water was served! The cool breeze and shade added to a very beautiful evening!"
Juneteenth — short for June 19 — was first as a federal holiday just last year. As the 19th falls on Sunday, the federal holiday was Monday the 20th.
Juneteenth celebrates the Emancipation of the enslaved African-American people. President Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but not everyone in the Confederate territory immediately freed their slaves. This didn’t happen until federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 to take control of the state and ensure the remaining enslaved people were freed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.