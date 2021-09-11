The Brown County Liberty Alliance sponsored a moving ceremony in remembrance of 9/11 and to honor local first responders at the courthouse square Saturday morning.
First responders were honored at a breakfast held at Geisendorf Dentistry at 8 a.m. and walked together west on Oregon Street to the courthouse square for the 9 a.m. ceremony.
Joining in the public celebration with the presentation of flags and escorting the first responders were local Scouts and American Heritage Girls. Several first responders were seated and many more drove emergency vehicles west on Oregon with lights and sirens at the exact time the first call went out that the World Trade Center's Twin Towers had been hit by the first airplane 20 years ago.
Stuart Aller emceed the event and talked about the first responders who gave their lives to save those in need when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center 20 years ago that day. He said those first responders came humbly to a scene didn't know the extent of. Aller said when those men and women arrived at the scene, they had to prepare their minds for what lay ahead. Thanks to them, many more people survived who could have also perished along with the nearly 3,000 others who died. As victims of the terrorist attack were fleeing, the first responders marched like soldiers into the collapsing buildings to save anyone they could.
Also speaking was Father Dan Gardner of Saint Ann’s and St Leo’s Catholic Churches. He spoke of the first casualty of the day - Mychal Fallon Judge, O.F.M., an American Franciscan friar and Catholic priest who served as a chaplain to the New York City Fire Department. While serving in that capacity he was killed, becoming the first certified fatality of the September 11, 2001.
Father Gardner said he was on his way to lead mass when he heard of the first plane hitting the first tower. By the time mass was over, he said both towers had collapsed. That day, people were lining up all over the nation at gas stations - where were they going he wondered, noting the only real place to turn to was to God.
Father Gardner talked about the willingness and openness of the first responders and their willingness to sacrifice their lives for others. He said those qualities exist in our first responders and we should be thankful they are here for us.
Aller brought forth representatives from all departments and a total of 275 names were read from the podium of our local first responders that include police, sheriff, EMT, fire department, Rescue Squad, dispatch, ambulance and others. Aller said, that morning, the names of the almost 3,000 victims of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks were being recited in a ceremony at New York City. He wanted to honor those who were still living, among us, in Brown County.
Several chalk drawings honoring first responders were highlighted on the sidewalks in front of the courthouse as the Liberty Alliance offered chalk for the local children to draw messages for the first responders.
Also as part of the ceremony, Patricia Aller and her great-granddaughter Madeline Aller recited the preamble of the Constitution.
Spencer Madison performed the "Star Spangled Banner" and Sarah Kleopfer sang "God Bless America" and the audience joined in to close the ceremony with "My Country Tis of Thee" and "American the Beautiful."
Following the ceremony, the public was invited to visit with the first responders. The Arrow Twin Theatre was open for a free and public viewing of the World Trade Center Museum with a live virtual tour guide. The first responders were invited to a private viewing at 10:30 a.m. with three other viewings to follow, open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.