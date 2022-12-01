What’s up with the stop lights at First and Oregon in Hiawatha?
This has been a popular question around town and finding the right answer to that question is currently plaguing city and school officials.
Interim City Administrator Larry Paine and Commissioner of Streets Becky Shamburg — who is also mayor-elect — agree it’s not an easy solution.
Paine explained that the city brought in a state engineer who determined that the 2 inches of rain that fell a few weeks ago got into the wiring under the road, “possibly” causing a short.
Paine stressed “possibly.” He said the potential price tag to fix the short would be $15,000 — however once crews got into the project, it could lead to much more. This has led to discussions on replacing the stop lights for the entire intersection.
A few years ago, a vehicle accident took out the pole for the overhanging lights for southbound traffic on U.S. 73. Paine said it was his understanding that at the time the state indicated they would not pay for replacement of the lights. The city was able to install a makeshift light on the pole, which has been working since — until a few weeks ago.
Since the possible short of the wires, the lights have been in blinking mode — yellow for north and southbound traffic, meaning no stops for those drivers — and the east-west bound traffic has a red blinking light, meaning stop for oncoming traffic.
This was emphasized this past week when the city crews put up temporary stop signs for the east and west bound traffic.
However, this is not the permanent solution, and city and school officials have met with state officials and each other to start talks on what the best solution for that intersection would be.
Paine said the price tag to replace the entire intersection of lights is $250,000 and currently the state — Kansas Department of Transportation — has said they will not fund the replacement of the lights. The department’s determination — based on recent traffic studies — is there is not a need for stop lights at that intersection as there is not enough traffic to warrant stopping drivers headed north and south on Highway 73. The intersection is also not “high priority” as there have not been any fatalities there.
Shamburg stressed there had not been any fatalities there because the intersection had stop lights.
Local residents have expressed concern over traffic coming in and out of Red Hawk Drive before and after school and for special events. While fall sports have concluded, basketball season is upon us and there are several special events including four school concerts at the high school just this month.
Shamburg, who is director of the Brown County Special Education Interlocal agreed there was just too much school traffic and many very young drivers to dismiss the need for some sort of traffic signal at that intersection.
“Looking out my office window, I can see semi trucks and grain trucks,” she said. “I don’t really feel it’s too much of an inconvenience to stop at a light for 30 seconds.”
Superintendent of Schools Lonnie Moser informed the school board at its last meeting that he was meeting with city officials to determine an answer. His concern was also for the young drivers and traffic in and out of the high school area, as well as a few dozen students who walk to and from school — utilizing that stop light.
Paine also wanted to assure the public “we are not doing nothing.”
The city and school officials are meeting weekly currently to discuss options, determine financial responsibilities and determine what’s feasible. Paine said there are the two traffic studies to consider — one from 2017 by KDOT and another from a couple years ago by BG Consultants.
“Essentially, they both say there is not enough traffic for lights at that intersection and on Iowa,” Paine said. “Actually, they recommend a round-about, but with businesses located there that won’t work.”
Shamburg agreed, saying a round-about just wasn’t feasible due to the business locations on each corner. She said there were other options that were on the table for discussion, including lowering the speed limit on First Street and making it consistent — rather than the staggered speed limits from south city limit to north city limit.
Paine said there are also options of lights that trigger a stop on First Street — only if traffic is coming from east or west, or the possibility of creating a designated turn lane for north and southbound traffic turning onto Oregon or Red Hawk Drive. He said that would incur expenses for a mill and overlay and marking of the driving lanes.
While the lights at Iowa and First Street are still working, if those would fail Shamburg said they are also on the chopping block from the state. And while the price tag is high, she isn’t giving up hope that the stop lights at the intersections can be saved.
“So you are looking at a half million each,” she said. “We need KDOT to chip in and we need community support.”
