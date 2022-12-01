Stop lights

Photo by Joey May

The stop lights at First and Oregon streets went out a few weeks ago and have been blinking yellow for north-south traffic and red for east-west traffic. Earlier this week small stop signs were placed at the intersection.

 Photo by Joey May

What’s up with the stop lights at First and Oregon in Hiawatha?

This has been a popular question around town and finding the right answer to that question is currently plaguing city and school officials.

