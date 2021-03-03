Hiawatha's First Street Bar and Grill was awarded the honor of having the "Best Burger in Brown County" by the U.S. 36 Highway Association.
The US Highway 36 Association just recently announced the winners of the “Best Burgers on 36” contest. During the month of November voting was live on the Association's Facebook page and Website. Each county located on Highway 36 in Kansas had its own poll which citizens and visitors could vote on.
One winner was chosen from each of the counties creating the list of the 13 Best Burgers on 36. The winners received a certificate as well and will be recognized in the Association's new Travel Guide which will come out in the Spring of 2021.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor's Bureau Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said she notified the U.S. 36 Association of all restaurants in the city that served hamburgers.
Lisa Radley, who has served as owner of First Street for 6 years, said she was very appreciative of the honor and support from customers and area residents.
Other local winners include Kirkwood & Co., in Highland and Spanky's Bar & Grill in Seneca.
