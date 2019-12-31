Five people were arrested Monday afternoon when officers with the Hiawatha Police Department served a search warrant at 408 S. 11th St.
In a press release, Police Chief John Defore stated the search warrant was served at 12:38 p.m. and came after a lengthy investigation into allegations of illegal narcotics activity in the home by HPD officers. Upon entering the residence officers located 6 individuals:
1. Zachariah Brown, 37, of Hiawatha
2. Samantha Liming, 26, of St. Joseph, Mo.
3. Cherish Gomer, 26, of Highland
4. Avery Steward, 27, of Hiawatha
5. Deron Steward of Hiawatha
An unnamed sixth person was present, Chief Defore said, however no charges came against this person.
Zachariah Brown, Samantha Liming, Cherish Gomer and Avery Steward were arrested on scene with charges related to the possession of illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers also arrested Deron Steward on an outstanding arrest warrant. Along with illegal narcotics and paraphernalia, officer seized handgun ammunition and loaded magazines.
"This case is being forwarded to the Brown County Attorney’s Office for prosecution and all further press releases will be at the discretion of Brown Co Attorney Kevin Hill," Defore stated. "This search warrant is one of nine narcotics search warrants completed by the Hiawatha Police Department this year. The Hiawatha Police Department is dedicated to making our city a safe place to live, work, and play. Please call our agency 785-742-2156 with any suspected criminal activity in your neighborhood. Crime fighting is a community wide effort, and we could not do our job without our citizens’ help."
