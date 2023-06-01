Vote graphic

Filing deadline for the 2023 election was at noon on Thursday for several local positions including Hiawatha and South Brown County School Boards, along with Horton city positions.

Only one current board member filed for re-election to the USD 415 Hiawatha School Board and that was Ian Schuetz for Position No. 3, which is Hiawatha Wards 1 & 2 and the north part of Hiawatha Township. He is running unopposed.

