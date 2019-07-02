Local volunteers gathered in Hiawatha Saturday morning to place a long line of flags near the Fisher Center for the Flags for Forgotten Soldiers initiative, which raises awareness for suicide in veterans.
The group of 4-Hers and Boy Scouts who gathered planted 660 flags, which represents the number of veterans who die by their own hand each month, which is approximately how long the flags will stay in place.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau sponsored the event - along with Homer White American Legion Post 66 and the City of Hiawatha. Homer White Post 66 veterans Robert Sines and Joseph Benson were present, along with Sines’ 1950s Willys Army Jeep. David and Lynn Brown from the St. Joseph, Mo. area sponsor the local organization of Flags For Forgotten Soldiers. They were assisted with the installation by members of the Chamber, Scouts and 4-H. David Brown has taken up the cause after his nephew took his own life.
The Flags for Forgotten Soldiers program hopes to help hurting veterans make a different choice, and remind families who have lost a “silently fallen” veterans to know that their loved one is not forgotten. Much of the group’s work focuses on PTSD and the long term effects that many soldiers face upon coming home from war.
“We pray that this powerful visual might guide our hearts to work together to provide the care that these veterans need and deserve,” said Lynn Brown.
Sines, who is the Public Relations Officer, Secretary and Chaplain for Hiawatha’s Homer White American Legion Post 66, said this awareness project travels to many locations to help those in need and families who have lost loved ones.
“Pause and consider the loss of 660 Veterans each month that take their own lives," he said. "Those who have served and seen the results of war and lost fellow Veterans need your support.”
The flag display will be up through the month of July. Stop by to view the flags and honor the memory of those veterans and soldiers who have lost their lives to suicide. Sines also asked anyone who knows a veteran who is struggling can call 1-800-273-8255 for support.
