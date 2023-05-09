Flag installation set for Memorial Weekend Hiawatha World Joey May Author email May 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Avenue of Flags at Mount Hope Cemetery is installed by members of Homer White Post 66 and other volunteers including Scouts and 4-H groups. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual flag installation at the cemeteries is set for Memorial Weekend, sponsored locally by the Homer White American Legion Post 66.Installation will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 with Scouts at Hiawatha Cemetery and 8:30 a.m. with 4H kids at Mt. Hope.Flags will be picked up on Monday starting at 4 p.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery and 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Hope.Volunteers are welcome to help.The Post will be again sponsoring the annual Service of Remembrance at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St., Hiawatha. The public is welcome. More from this section Poppy Delevingne is scared of buttons Chloe Bailey feels 'so proud' of her sister Halle Beyonce to make $2 billion from Renaissance World Tour, according to Forbes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Veteran service officer to be in Hiawatha No Hunger Summer kicks off June 1 at Sheriff's Office Brown County Sheriff Flag installation set for Memorial Weekend Hiawatha Community Foundation Highlights Horton track team competes at Sabetha Hawks run at Sabetha Invitational City Commission grants extensions for two of three properties Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHHS celebrates 2023 promWith Hunter Dickinson, Jayhawks are walking the chalk with sportsbooksCity Commission agrees to duplex development contractMcPeak Optometry celebrates 20 yearsUSD 113 fleecing Kansas taxpayersMadsen having outstanding sophomore season for Spires2023 Draft shows signs of change for Chiefs front officeSlimed!!City Commission grants extensions for two of three propertiesHCF announces matching grant Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
