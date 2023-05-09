Avenue

The Avenue of Flags at Mount Hope Cemetery is installed by members of Homer White Post 66 and other volunteers including Scouts and 4-H groups.

The annual flag installation at the cemeteries is set for Memorial Weekend, sponsored locally by the Homer White American Legion Post 66.

Installation will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 with Scouts at Hiawatha Cemetery and 8:30 a.m. with 4H kids at Mt. Hope.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.