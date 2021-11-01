Every year as part of the Frolic's parade festivities, are contests for floats in several categories: Clubs/Organizations, Businesses, Family and this year a Decorated Vehicle category was added.
The Gray Family also sponsors a Spirit of Halloween award for both Afternoon Kiddie Parade and Evening Grand Parade events. This year, Freedom Hospice sponsored an overall Grand Champion for the Evening Grand Parade with a $500 prize and also $250 prizes for the first place in each category.
Afternoon Kiddie Parade
Clubs/Organizations: No entries
Businesses: 1-Sac and Fox Trading Post and Truck Stop
Family: 1-Koerperich/Chandler Family, 2-Lock/Meyer Family
Decorated Vehicles: 1-All Decked Out, 2-BCDS Trolley, 3-Bennett Recovery
Gray's Spirit of Halloween: Sac and Fox Trading Post and Truck Stop
Evening Grand Parade
Clubs/Organizations: 1-Kickapoo Youth Group, 2-Hiawatha Lions Club
Business: 1-Sac and Fox Truck Stop and Trading Post, 2nd-GNBank, 3rd-Sac and Fox Casino
Family: 1-Koerperich/Chandler, 2-Lock/Meyer, 3-Diann Mendez Windmeyer Hall
Decorated Vehicles: 1-Dusty Face ATV & Off-Road Group, 2-Bennett Recovery, 3-The Lope.com
Gray's Spirit of Halloween: GNBank
Grand Champion: Koerperich/Chandler Family
