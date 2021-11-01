Every year as part of the Frolic's parade festivities, are contests for floats in several categories: Clubs/Organizations, Businesses, Family and this year a Decorated Vehicle category was added.

The Gray Family also sponsors a Spirit of Halloween award for both Afternoon Kiddie Parade and Evening Grand Parade events. This year, Freedom Hospice sponsored an overall Grand Champion for the Evening Grand Parade with a $500 prize and also $250 prizes for the first place in each category.

Afternoon Kiddie Parade

Clubs/Organizations: No entries

Businesses: 1-Sac and Fox Trading Post and Truck Stop

Family: 1-Koerperich/Chandler Family, 2-Lock/Meyer Family

Decorated Vehicles: 1-All Decked Out, 2-BCDS Trolley, 3-Bennett Recovery

Gray's Spirit of Halloween: Sac and Fox Trading Post and Truck Stop

Evening Grand Parade

Clubs/Organizations: 1-Kickapoo Youth Group, 2-Hiawatha Lions Club

Business: 1-Sac and Fox Truck Stop and Trading Post, 2nd-GNBank, 3rd-Sac and Fox Casino

Family: 1-Koerperich/Chandler, 2-Lock/Meyer, 3-Diann Mendez Windmeyer Hall

Decorated Vehicles: 1-Dusty Face ATV & Off-Road Group, 2-Bennett Recovery, 3-The Lope.com

Gray's Spirit of Halloween: GNBank

Grand Champion: Koerperich/Chandler Family

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.