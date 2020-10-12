The Red Hawks Booster Club is giving local residents a chance to "Flush Out 2020" with a new fundraiser.
A few traveling toilets can be seen sitting in the front yards of local residents. This is courtesy of their friends or Red Hawk family who paid to have the brightly painted toilets placed there.
A person can let the toilet sit around for a file to beautify their yards along with the colorful leaves falling from the trees, or pay to have it removed and then sent to someone else's yard.
Either way, it's their choice, but all of the money goes to a good cause - the Red Hawks Booster Club. Money raised from fundraisers goes to purchase uniforms, equipment and other things to benefit the students.
Call or text 547-5193 to join in on the fun to "Flush out 2020" and help the Booster Club raise some bucks for our Red Hawks!
