Every year, the week in May that includes May 15th is designated National Police Week. During this week, C.O.P.S. or Concerns of Police Survivors promotes the display of blue ribbons tied on vehicle antennas as a reminder to the public of the men and women in law enforcement that have paid the ultimate price and have given their lives in the line of duty.
It also honors the officers who protect and serve us each day. This year marks the 58th year that officially recognizes officers who have given their lives in the line of duty to protect and serve the public.
In 1962 President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 which designates May 15th as the official National Peace Officers Memorial Day and national events are held in Washington, D. C. during that weekly period. It has been said that President Kennedy reviewed the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics and incorporated it in to the law to help bring awareness to the integrity and dedication a law enforcement officer must have.
More than 16,000 law enforcement families have lost loved ones in the line of duty while serving in the law enforcement field. Each year, between 140-160 law enforcement officers are killed in the line of duty and unfortunately that number seems to be growing.
The Brown County Sheriffs office would like to invite the public to help honor those who have lost their lives by displaying a blue ribbon on the antenna of your vehicle. This year we are asking that everyone be creative and display blue ribbons in support of the men and women in law enforcement. We will have blue ribbons available free of charge during the week of May 10-16th at the Brown County Sheriffs office.
If you have any questions, please contact the Brown County Sheriffs office at (785) 742-7125.
Law Enforcement Code Of Ethics
As a law enforcement officer, my fundamental duty is to serve the community; to safeguard lives and property; to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation and the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to respect the constitutional right of all to liberty, equality and justice.
I will keep my private life unsullied as an example to all and will behave in a manner that does not bring discredit to me or to my agency. I will maintain courageous calm in the face of danger, scorn or ridicule; develop self-restraint; and be constantly mindful of the welfare of others.
Honest in thought and deed both in my personal and official life, I will be exemplary in obeying the law and the regulations of my department.
Whatever I see or hear of a confidential nature or that is confided to me in my official capacity will be kept ever secret unless revelation is necessary in the performance of my duty.
I will never act officiously or permit personal feelings, prejudices, political beliefs, aspirations, animosities or friendships to influence my decisions. With no compromise for crime and with relentless prosecution of criminals, I will enforce the law courteously and appropriately without fear or favor, malice or ill will, never employing unnecessary force or violence and never accepting gratuities.
I recognize the badge of my office as symbol of public faith, and I accept it as a public trust to be held so long as I am true to the ethics of police service. I will never engage in acts of corruption or bribery, nor will I condone such acts by other police officers. I will cooperate with all legally authorized agencies and their representatives in the pursuit of justice.
I know that I alone am responsible for my own standard of professional performance and will take every reasonable opportunity to enhance and improve my level of knowledge and competence.
I will constantly strive to achieve these objectives and ideals, dedicating myself before God to my chosen profession...law enforcement.
