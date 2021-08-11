At Monday’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, Mayor Bill Collins stated his intention to force a vote on partnering with NEK-CAP on the city’s much-discussed property off of 1st Street.
Collins has been a supporter of donating the grounds of the current skate park and RV park to NEK-CAP for construction of their new administration building since their initial request. After making the motion, which was seconded by Commissioner Evans Woehlecke, it was Collins and Woehlecke casting affirmative votes, while Commissioners Becky Shamburg, Dave Middendorf and Brian Shefferd voted against the motion, putting an end to NEK-CAP’s hopes to build on the location.
No discussion was held prior to the vote, with Mayor Collins stating that minds had been made up, and that it was time to give NEK-CAP a final answer. After the vote, there was a long discussion between NEK-CAP representatives and the commission regarding alternative properties, though there does not seem to be a city-owned property that the group is interested in. Commissioner Shamburg said that she hoped they could come to an agreement on another piece of property, but there was little progress made. Commissioner Shefferd pointed out that other locations would offer greater opportunity for expansion at a later date.
NEK-CAP Executive Director Jeanette Collier said the group has been looking at locations with City Administrator Mike Nichols, along with looking for other properties, as well, but that so far, none have been found to fit the needs the group has for a property. She also reiterated that NEK-CAP is working under a deadline, with a grant application due by Sept. 24, meaning the process will likely held up for an entire year due to the late decision. Collier said that a Head Start Center will need to be located in Hiawatha, as Sabetha’s was closed just this week, but made it clear that moving the administration building out of town is an option that NEK-CAP will explore.
