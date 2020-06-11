Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said the Ford Raptor the department has in the patrol fleet is a way to connect with youth.
He said there have been many questions concerning the vehicle. One of his officers wanted to increase awareness in teen drivers concerning reckless driving and felt this would be a good connecting point.
Sheriff Merchant said both Hiawatha and Horton High schools supported this program and Sgt Guilliams was able to present a class at the Hiawatha High School before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Once the restrictions are lifted, he will resume interacting with our teenagers on the consequences of reckless driving,” Sheriff Merchant said. “I am very conservative with tax dollars so in order for this program to come to reality, donations had to be raised to offset the cost of what we would normally pay for a patrol vehicle.”
With the donations and support that was raised, the county portion was around $15,000 — less than half the cost of what patrol vehicles usually cost, Sheriff Merchant said.
“USDSA, Hero Fund, Carl’s Body Shop, Hiawatha Ford, HD Repair, KTSRO and the Rodney and Sandy Paden family donated over $35,000 in cash or services to bring this very worthwhile program to a reality,” Sheriff Merchant said. “Everyone who donated to this program agreed that more intervention was needed in educating teen drivers and this is a pilot program that Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office is very excited about and donated to. If you have seen the vehicle, the sponsors are located on the bottom portion on the sides of the truck. Without their generous support, this program would not have been made possible.”
Sheriff Merchant said when his department trades in the vehicle, there will be a great deal of equity towards the price of a patrol vehicle — which a regular patrol vehicle is $30,000 unequipped approximately.
