A former rural Brown County woman was the victim of a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Neb., on Aug. 4.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the body of Michelle Shankles Ebeling, age 53, was among four people who were find inside two separate homes in Laurel, that were set on fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 4. Ebeling grew up in Muscotah and later lived in rural Brown County, where her children attended Hiawatha schools.
The first incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. that morning, when an explosion was reported at 209 Elm Street. Local volunteer firefighters responded and located Ebeling, deceased inside of the home.
As investigators were on scene at the first residence, a second fire was reported a few blocks away, at a residence in the 500 block of Elm Street. Fire crews and law enforcement responded immediately.
Once fire suppression efforts were complete at 503 Elm Street, NSP Crime Scene Investigators were able to examine the scene. Investigators located three deceased victims at that location, each with suspected gunshot wounds. The victims have been identified as Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55. All three were residents of the home.
According to the NSP, physical evidence located at both scenes led investigators to identify a suspect as Jason Jones, 42, who is a resident of Laurel. Investigators developed information to believe that Jones was inside his home at 206 Elm Street in Laurel. The NSP SWAT Team was activated, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Jones. Following repeated attempts to have Jones exit the home voluntarily, the SWAT Team made entry into the home and located Jones in a bedroom, with severe burns.
Jones was flown to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln for treatment of his burn injuries. He is in custody at the hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
