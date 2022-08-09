Ebeling

Michelle Ebeling

A former rural Brown County woman was the victim of a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Neb., on Aug. 4.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the body of Michelle Shankles Ebeling, age 53, was among four people who were find inside two separate homes in Laurel, that were set on fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 4. Ebeling grew up in Muscotah and later lived in rural Brown County, where her children attended Hiawatha schools.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.