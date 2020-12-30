Former Brown County Commissioner Steven D. Roberts, who was also owner of the Country Cabin Restaurant of rural Hiawatha, has passed away.
Roberts died on Saturday, Dec. 26 at the age of 67. He was born Nov. 1, 1953 in Marysville, the son of Jim and Cleta Patton Roberts. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1971 and attended Missouri Western College.
He married his high school sweetheart Marlys Tjaden in 1973 - they were together for 42 years.
Roberts began his lifelong career in meat cutting when he started working at Heidman's Locker in Seneca in 1973 and in 1975 went to work at Johnson's Locker in Hiawatha. Roberts worked for Lindy's Thriftway in the meat department for many years. He owned Roberts' Retail Liquor, was a partner in CR Rentals, catered out of his own and owned Daylight Donuts in Marysville, along with his parents.His final business endeavor was The Country Cabin, his lifelong dream, which he owned and operated until his untimely death.
Roberts also served as a Brown County Commissioner for 20 years; highlights of his years on the commission were construction of the law enforcement center, new windows in the Brown County Courthouse, and the Rulo, Nebraska Bridge.
Survivors include a daughter Alicia, a son Philip and their children, along with Maryls and a brother.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. The family will be present to visit friends from 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday at the Country Cabin, 2534 Kestral Road, Hiawatha.
For the full obituary go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
