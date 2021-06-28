Special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a former deputy of the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office on charges of rape, aggravated included indecent liberties with a child, criminal sodomy and other charges
On June 24, at approximately 5:30 a.m., KBI agents conducted a search warrant at a home at 330 W. Poplar in Troy.
According to the KBI news release, Nathaniel M. Keller, 33, of Troy, was arrested for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and aggravated indecent liberties of a child, for crimes suspected to have occurred in 2017. He was also arrested for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property for incidents alleged to have occurred in 2019 and 2021.
The Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office cooperated fully in the investigation.
Following his arrest Keller was booked into the Doniphan County Jail. Formal charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.