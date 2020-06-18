Former Hiawatha business owner Frank “Pete” Mendez, Jr., 89, of Hiawatha, died early Tuesday morning, June 16, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
Mendez was born March 18, 1931 in Hiawatha, the son of Francisco and Trinidad Pantoja Mendez and was a lifelong resident of Hiawatha. He grew up here where he attended school and worked for the Missouri Pacific Rail Road for 22 years before operating his own trash and tree service for 22 years before retiring.
Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. For full obituary go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
