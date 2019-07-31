Former Hiawatha businessman James C. "Jim" McQueen, 88, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 24.
Born at Highland, McQueen lived most of his life in Hiawatha and attended schools here - graduating with the Class of 1949. He served with the Kansas Army National Guard, based in Hiawatha, and his specialty was radio repair. He was discharged after 9 years of service and went to work for Brown Electric for many years before purchasing the business in the early 1960s. After the death of Mrs. Brown, he changed the name of the business to McQueen Radio & TV, which he operated in downtown Hiawatha until he retired in 1995. He not only repaired radios and televisions, but also did appliance repair, installed TV antennas and much more.
McQueen is survived by his wife, Betty, of the home, along with two sons, Michael of Lansing and Brian of Hiawatha.
A celebration of his life was Tuesday at the First Christian Church in Hiawatha. See www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for a full obituary or page 2 of today's paper.
