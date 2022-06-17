A Hiawatha native is carving out new worlds with his business Paranneaux Globes.
Reynold Mackey, Jr. grew up in Hiawatha, and still considers it his hometown. Attending local schools and running through local neighborhoods, Mackey lived here until his family moved to Salina during his 8th grade year. From there, the family moved to Colorado Springs, where Mackey now calls home, and where he has embarked on a new pursuit, Paranneaux Globes, that has garnered attention from around the world — which is exactly his subject matter.
Mackey says he grew up with globes in his home, which bled into a lifelong obsession. Now he spends months and months crafting individualized, highly-detailed and absorbing relief globes.
“I wanted to see the earth without all the lines,” said Mackey. “Without all the names and all the things that can be erased—unclothed.”
Reynold sources all of his materials, tracking down parts at antique stores and junk yards. He welds his pieces and their framework, and carves or sculpts all of the globes, while wife Sarah paints the finished products and handles the leatherwork.
The Mackeys have made globes from two and a half inches to 15 inches in diameter, with each taking from six months to a year to complete, including two to three months of painting. The couple create leather cases for their globes, which come with are lined inside with constellation maps, which provide a beautiful dimension. An individual LED shines through a hole for each star, which is a time-consuming detail, with over 400 stars accurately placed on each case.
“Everybody socially carves out their world,” Mackey shares, “emotionally and economically, to the deepest depths and the highest plains—to create this physically is a representation of that.”
Reynold says he wants to create an entirely new experience.
“When you look at each of these globes, it’s almost looking back at you—I want you to walk away with a different perspective.” He speaks about the joy he takes in seeing the reactions to his work. “It takes globe-viewing from something geographical and makes it a human thing.”
Reynold’s first globe was made from wood, from a tree he cut down, and took nearly five years to carve. He studied bathymetric and topographic maps. He now has a sizeable collection of globes on display or exhibition, with some available for purchase. The most recent installment, at Colorado Springs’ Broadmoor, has been highly successful, and could lead to any number of future avenues. Currently, Mackey is working to get a website up and going, and expanding exhibition availability over the next few months and into the winter. He will also be doing bronze castings of his globes, and is working on carving a four-foot celestial clay globe.
While Mackey hopes to eventually be able to share his work in Hiawatha, you can get a look at the works of art he is creating by following @fineglobes on Instagram.
