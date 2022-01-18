A former Hiawatha woman was killed in a two-vehicle rollover crash Friday evening on South Belt Highway near Sacramento Street.
According to News-Press NOW, Savannah K. Domann, 26, was driving a Jeep around 8 p.m. on the Belt when a man driving a truck the opposite direction collided with her vehicle head-on, St. Joseph police said.
According to police, the driver - identified as Steven A. Ayala, age 30, was under the influence of alcohol at the time. He has been arrested and charges are pending. According to police, Ayala suffered a minor leg injury as well.
Domann is a former Hiawatha resident, attending school in USD 415 for several of her younger years. She finished her schooling at Benton High School in St. Joseph, Mo., where she graduated with the Class of 2013. She worked at Applebee's in St. Joseph and was a volleyball coach at Mid-Buchanon.
According to the obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com, Domann and her boyfriend Chris Erickson were expecting a baby girl in July.
A GoFundMe fundraiser in Domann's name has been set up at https://gofund.me/9fc2c51a.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 21 at Word of Life Church with Pastor Derek Vreeland and Wes Simmons officiating,
The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.
For a full obituary, go to www.newspressnow.com or www.ruppfuneral.com.
