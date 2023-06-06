top story Former interim city administrator Larry Paine passes away Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Jun 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Larry Paine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILLSBORO - The former interim city administrator of Hiawatha - Larry Paine, age 76 - passed away on June 2. He served as interim city administrator in 2021-22.Paine was born May 1, 1947 in Oakland California. He was married to Susan Smith July 24, 1971 - she survives of the home.Celebration of Life was planned for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at Parkview M.B. Church in Hillsboro.Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com More from this section 1:56+4 South Dakota's congressional delegation talks state-focused priorities on '605 Day' Songwriting is my therapy, says Shania Twain Channing Tatum relied on YouTube tutorials as single parent Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Citizens State Bank & Trust Company awards local scholarship Quincy University hosted its spring commencement ceremony Edna Mae Schmitt Scholarship awarded Iowa State University announces spring semester 2023 Dean’s List Schuneman Scholarship Fund awards $21,600 Strahan Scholarships announced Middlebrook Scholarships Awarded Horton High School teacher receives grant from Western Governors University Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJane Fonda works out to avoid falling into depression: ‘I come from a long line of depressed people’Chase takes law enforcement through three countiesFormer Kansas Senate majority leader blames failure to expand Medicaid on Catholic ChurchFive file for Hiawatha School Board; Primary will be needed for Horton cityOhio pushes to become the first not to charge sales taxes on guns, ammunitionKettler hired as high school ADRockey headed to KABC All-Star gameKansas Republicans admonish Black lawmaker. His response: ‘not my job to protect your feelings’Wisdom, Kursti F. 1991-2023Kelly, Davids urge 120,000 Kansans to take part in post-coronavirus Medicaid renewal process Images Videos CommentedJane Fonda works out to avoid falling into depression: ‘I come from a long line of depressed people’ (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
