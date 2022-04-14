Former Brown County Register of Deeds Nancy Prawl died Tuesday at Midland Hospice House in Topeka at the age of 80.
Prawl was elected Register of Deeds in 1976 and retired in December 2003 after 27 years of service to the citizens of Brown County.
Services are planned for Saturday at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home. For complete obituary see Page 3 of Friday's edition or go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
