The Brown County Developmental Services has benefited this past year from funds raised through the Hiawatha Community Foundation.
The Hiawatha Community Foundation formed in November 2020 and held its first Match Day event over Memorial Weekend 2021. The Foundation had raised $35,000 toward matching funds to help nearly two dozen local organizations and projects. Board President Virginia Freese said approximately $222,000 was raised through the Match Day event and in the months after - as anyone was able to go onto the website and donate to the specific funds.
Director Linda Lock said BCDS chose to designate any funds raised through the foundation toward vehicles.
"We put a lot of miles on our vans since none of the people we serve can drive," Lock said. "Vans take them to and from work, pick up clients that live in other towns, get them to their doctor, dentist, etc. appointments, many trips to Wal-Mart with them to get groceries, to any local events like Maple Leaf, movies, etc. and now they are traveling to Seneca each Saturday to bowl."
Lock said now that the COVID pandemic has subsided some, they used a van to take a group to the Capitol to rally for funding and vans will transport clients to Special Olympic bowling.
"Hopefully we will be able to have dances in other towns soon - which also stopped due to COVID," Lock said. "Our vans are truly what allows the people with intellectual disabilities that we serve to live a normal life and very very important to them."
Lock said currently BCDS has $14,300 in the account and hopes that more funds will be raised through the upcoming Match Day event in May.
"Minivans have been very hard to get but when we CAN get one, hopefully we will have enough money in the fund to purchase a new or slightly used van," she said.
This year’s Match Days event will kick off by Hiawatha Community Foundation hosting a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27. Fund holders can each set up a table display that evening and the fundraising event is throughout the day on Saturday, May 28.
To access the BCDS fund, or any of the other nearly two dozen funds that are being facilitated through the Hiawatha Community Foundation, go to at www.hiawathacf.org where there is a tab for “Donate.”
Contact a member of the foundation board at hiawathacf@org or 785-740-4423 for more information.
