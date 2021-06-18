Four Hiawatha people were arrested late Thursday, June 17 at a Hiawatha residence on drug charges.
According to a news release from Sheriff John Merchant, at approximately 9:30 p.m. the Brown County Sheriff's office executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Oregon St. Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill assisted deputies in preparation of the search warrant, which resulted in four arrests:
James Fetty, 19, Hiawatha: Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
John Fetty, 19, Hiawatha: Felony Possession of Opiate, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
MIchael Fetty, 21, Hiawatha: Felony Possession of Opiate, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sidney Winder, 18, Hiawatha: Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Hiawatha PD assisted.
