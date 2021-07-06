Independence Day celebrations lit up local ball parks, city streets, lakes and the skies over the weekend.
There were plenty of activities to choose from as local communities work together to schedule events for a fun-filled several day celebration. Horton's fireworks were Friday, on Saturday in Hiawatha and Robinson's fireworks capped the weekend on Sunday night.
Other events a couple of derbies - Saturday morning's fishing derby in Horton and Sunday afternoon's annual Nail Keg Derby in Robinson. In addition, Robinson hosted other activities including the Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast and the afternoon downtown parade.
In Hiawatha, the Bravos hosted a home baseball game Saturday night, prior to the fireworks - which light up the sky over Noble Park as the Hiawatha Fire Department sets them off along Windmill Lane to the east.
Along with a baseball game - one of America's favorite pastimes - it was Family Fun Day at the ball park, with games hosted by the Hiawatha Chamber, FBC Anchored Youth group, Aflac, Ryan Meininger State Farm and Bibber LLC BBQ, who had their food truck on site for the event. Many local families came out to enjoy sno cones, face painting, cornhole, bowling, putt-putt, barbecue and much more - along with a baseball game.
Shortly before 10 p.m., the fireworks - sponsored by the City of Hiawatha and Chamber - lit up the sky to cheers of independence from all who watched.
(0) comments
