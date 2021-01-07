As the State of Kansas continues to make efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, free testing sites have been set up throughout the state.
The testing site at the Horton Armory, 444 E. 15th St., Horton, remains open. Go to www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov for information on the testing sites and to book an appointment.
Cases continue to increase in Brown County at 1,086 total positives as of Wednesday — including 29 confirmed deaths. There were 61 active cases as of that day, with two hospitalized. The rate of increase — compared to the highest month of November when 500 cases were added — has definitely decreased, however healthcare officials are stating they are seeing an increase in testing and positivity following the holidays.
In area counties, Doniphan has 762 total cases, Atchison 1,304, Jackson 1,094 and Nemaha 1,363.
Nemaha County is also reporting 50 confirmed COVID-related deaths at this time. Doniphan County has reported 7 and Atchison County is reporting 10.
Brown and Jackson Counties have rescinded their mask mandates and restrictions on mass gatherings.
The Multi-County Health Department is advising that if a person is a healthcare worker and would like to be placed on a list to receive the vaccine, please call the local health department.
At this time, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines,only healthcare and EMS workers are eligible to receive the vaccine. As soon as KDHE provides information on the next phase of vaccines, that information will be released to the public by county health departments.
