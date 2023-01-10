The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Freedom Hospice as Member of the Month for January.
This recognition is based on a nomination and voting process of Chamber members. Some of the comments to recognize Freedom Hospice included:
"Freedom Hospice is always about the community. They recently donated to the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic to entice more participation as well as donated their building for use for the Jingle Bell Ride store. Community minded from the beginning."
"Freedom Hospice and Jeremy Stover has helped a great deal with our parade and local events. His support of chamber events and support of our town is exceptional. We should have more individuals and businesses like his that help support our town."
"Freedom Hospice works very hard to give back to our community various times of the year. Jeremy and his team take pride in our NE Kansas area and help whenever they can."
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information placed on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual. Emails will be sent out to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
