Freedom Hospice is teaming up with some local friends to provide a free medium pizza for senior citizens in Hiawatha on Saturday.
Angela Entrikin said that on Saturday, organizers and volunteers will start handing out and delivering pizzas up to 100 pizzas from the Hiawatha Pizza Hut at 11:15 a.m. This is one per household/vehicle for anyone age 55 or older.
For those who can make it for pick-up, this will be done in a drive through fashion at Pizza Hut - they advise to please not exit your vehicle. Entrikin said if a senior citizen is not able to make it out or if someone knows of one for delivery, call or text her at (785) 288-1832.
She advised to please not call Pizza Hut to place this order.
"We want to thank the Brown County Sheriff's Department and BBCC Properties for helping with deliveries," she said, noting that items for elderly care packages were still being collected.
