The Friends of the Morrill Public Library are launching into this year’s membership drive.
The Friends are celebrating another successful year. The renovation project improved accessibility, addressed safety issues and replaced the HVAC and lighting systems with more efficient equipment.
There are now two meeting rooms and an upstairs study room available to reserve at no cost and much of the existing technology was also updated. Library officials say other changes will help the library adapt to community needs and improve ways the patrons utilize it.
Funds for basic building improvements have been in place for some time through the library’s Capital Improvement fund, as well as other investment accounts that included larger bequeaths.
The Friends board reported their group donated more than $12,000 toward the purchase of furniture, equipment and shelving. Membership fees and donations raised through the Friends of the Library have made a big difference to completing the look of this remodel project, according to board members.
Other 2021-22 projects of the Friends include summer library program packets, books for babies, purchase of new copies of children’s classics for the Children’s Library, updating the digital newspaper archives on library website, purchase of “Book Page” subscription for patrons.
The Friends of the Library are looking to the future as they launch into the 2022 membership campaign and board members said any funds raised will be used to expand library activities and replace the aging elevator.
The Friends are also hosting an upcoming presentation “Ken Church in Twain for Twainiacs” at 6 p.m. on April 13. This is a free event for the public.
Anyone wanting to obtain or renew a membership can contact the Friends of the Library through the Facebook page, where periodic updates and photos of activities can be found.
