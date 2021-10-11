The Friends of the Morrill Public Library will hold a 2-day book sale on Oct. 29-30 at Eternal Hope Family Life Center.
The book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Eternal Hope Family Life Center located across the street from the Library which is 424 Oregon St. There will be space for social distancing.
Book donation dates: Friends of the Library will be accepting donated books for the sale onfrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each of these days: Oct. 25, 26, 27 and 28. Bring as many good used books as you like but only on the dates and times listed. Please bring the books to the accessible middle door on the east side of the building at 424 Oregon St.
Organizers are asking do not take book donations to the library as they do not have space and will need to decline your offer. The Friends group lost storage space at the library as a result of the renovation.
The funds raised through book sales are used by the Friends of the Library to support programs and purchase equipment for the library.
"Thank you to everyone for supporting this major fundraiser."
For more information about the book sale or book drop off dates, call the Library at 785-742-3831 or contact a Friends board member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.